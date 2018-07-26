Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

CARA stock opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $706.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 3.01.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04). sell-side analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $412,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,700,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 9,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $136,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $652,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $715,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,346,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 38,335 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 337,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 210,534 shares during the period. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

