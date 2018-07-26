Capstone Turbine Co. (CPST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). Capstone Turbine reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. The business had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Capstone Turbine in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.15.

Shares of NASDAQ CPST traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 24,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,209. Capstone Turbine has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $109.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.21.

In other Capstone Turbine news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,068.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 44,655 shares of company stock worth $68,243 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Capstone Turbine by 116.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capstone Turbine by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67,509 shares during the last quarter. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

