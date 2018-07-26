CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (CMO) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (NYSE:CMO) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.4268435068292 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

CMO stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.35. 30,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,371. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.79. CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $793.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.11.

CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $65.51 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th.

CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

