Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (CSTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSTR shares. Sandler O’Neill set a $20.00 target price on shares of Capstar Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 28th.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Shares of Capstar Financial opened at $18.84 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $222.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.91%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 388,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 290,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.