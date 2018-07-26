CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 3,273 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 16,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $518.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 28.38%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $4,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,536,078.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 39,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $1,583,641.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 348,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,536.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,763 shares of company stock valued at $12,428,544. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

