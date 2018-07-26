CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases New Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (TTWO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 342 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $39,100.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,414.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $4,531,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,613 shares of company stock worth $6,081,206. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $127.84 on Thursday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $129.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. BidaskClub lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Wedbush upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

