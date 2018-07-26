Capital One National Association Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Capital One National Association lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the quarter. Capital One National Association’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 9.9% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $1,400,048.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $58.23 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $49.27 and a one year high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $282.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Vetr raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.34.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

