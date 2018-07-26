Capital One Financial Weighs in on SRC Energy Inc’s Q2 2018 Earnings (SRCI)

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for SRC Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 24th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SRC Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get SRC Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KLR Group raised SRC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 8th. KeyCorp set a $15.00 target price on SRC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on SRC Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.78.

SRC Energy opened at $11.27 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. SRC Energy has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. SRC Energy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.40 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 67,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 86,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,739 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for SRC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.