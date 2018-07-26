Capital One Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Capital One Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Capital One Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $11.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Capital One Financial traded down $2.44, hitting $96.48, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 484,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,092. The company has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $76.98 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 242,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $24,046,799.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin S. Borgmann sold 19,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,911,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,022 shares of company stock valued at $31,567,674. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.81.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

