Capital One Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.
Capital One Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Capital One Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $11.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.
Capital One Financial traded down $2.44, hitting $96.48, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 484,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,092. The company has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $76.98 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 242,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $24,046,799.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin S. Borgmann sold 19,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,911,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,022 shares of company stock valued at $31,567,674. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.81.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.