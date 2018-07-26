Capital One Financial (COF) vs. National Bank (NBHC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Capital One Financial pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bank pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. National Bank has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Capital One Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

88.7% of Capital One Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of National Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Capital One Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of National Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capital One Financial and National Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial 10.73% 10.44% 1.42% National Bank 9.31% 8.58% 0.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital One Financial and National Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial $30.00 billion 1.60 $1.98 billion $7.79 12.67 National Bank $203.63 million 6.01 $14.57 million $1.26 31.83

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank. Capital One Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Capital One Financial and National Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial 0 6 14 0 2.70 National Bank 0 3 2 0 2.40

Capital One Financial currently has a consensus target price of $110.90, indicating a potential upside of 12.26%. National Bank has a consensus target price of $36.40, indicating a potential downside of 9.23%. Given Capital One Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than National Bank.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats National Bank on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company offers non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, such as checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. It also provides credit card loans; auto, home, and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, and small-ticket commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through the Internet and mobile banking, as well as through Cafés, ATMs, and branches located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases. The company also offers non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on multi-family construction properties; commercial properties, such as office buildings, retail centers, or free-standing commercial properties; and multi-family and investor properties, as well as raw land development loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through a network of 85 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City area, New Mexico, and Texas. It also operates 106 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

