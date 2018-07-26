Capital One Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.37). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HIW has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Shares of Highwoods Properties opened at $49.37 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,326,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 119,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $49,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fullyintegrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.