Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Sets New 52-Week High at $196.44

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $196.44 and last traded at $196.62, with a volume of 27704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.59.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $248.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.76. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.92% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 25.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,502,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,598,000 after purchasing an additional 303,603 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 234.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,487,000 after purchasing an additional 271,502 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $41,368,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $38,708,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 576,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,575,000 after purchasing an additional 182,047 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

