Canadian National Railway (CNI) Stock Price Up 5.7% on Strong Earnings

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR)’s share price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $89.76 and last traded at $89.73. Approximately 1,492,492 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,335,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.92.

The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.3429 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,333,000 after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

