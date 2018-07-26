Canadian National Railway (CNI) PT Lowered to $77.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNI. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.88.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $70.59 and a 1 year high of $89.76. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.3429 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 913.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 73.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 86.7% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

