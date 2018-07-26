Canaccord Genuity Trims Barrick Gold (ABX) Target Price to C$17.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$15.43 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$14.26 and a 52 week high of C$22.70.
Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 36.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%.
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.
