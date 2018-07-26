Canaccord Genuity Lowers SSR Mining (SSRM) Price Target to C$20.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$18.00 to C$17.75 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$18.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 19th.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining opened at C$13.84 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of C$9.66 and a 1 year high of C$14.62.

In other SSR Mining news, insider Gregory John Martin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$342,500.00.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.