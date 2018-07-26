Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Neuronetics (STIM)

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Neuronetics in a report on Monday. They set a “$26.02” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Neuronetics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Neuronetics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Neuronetics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Neuronetics opened at $25.92 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $29.84.

In other news, insider Daniel Guthrie acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wilfred E. Jaeger acquired 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,339.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neuronetics stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 175,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of Neuronetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood.

