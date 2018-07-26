Camden National (CAC) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.25

Media stories about Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) have trended positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Camden National earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9186313448568 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Camden National traded up $0.44, reaching $46.14, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.71. Camden National has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $47.86.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $37.71 million during the quarter. Camden National had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 11.17%. research analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAC. BidaskClub cut shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.