California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $538,000 in Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) Stock

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,825,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,097,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Newmark Group opened at $14.21 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 12.36. Newmark Group Inc has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.75 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Berkeley Point and NKF Capital Markets names.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.