California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 15,063 Shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (SNNA)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) by 189.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after buying an additional 280,056 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals opened at $16.04 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $329.64 million and a PE ratio of -3.08.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.15). sell-side analysts anticipate that Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNNA. ValuEngine raised Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of topical products in medical dermatology and aesthetics. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of pruritus or itch associated with psoriasis, as well as for psoriasis; and SNA-125, a topical janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

