California Resources (CRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect California Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRC opened at $39.03 on Thursday. California Resources has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18.

CRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America set a $38.00 price target on California Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Societe Generale downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $41.00 price target on California Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

