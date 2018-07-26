CAI International Inc (CAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.84 Million

Brokerages predict that CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) will announce $100.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CAI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.82 million and the lowest is $99.40 million. CAI International reported sales of $82.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CAI International will report full year sales of $412.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.20 million to $415.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $455.23 million per share, with estimates ranging from $433.90 million to $470.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. CAI International had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $95.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAI International in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of CAI International in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

CAI International opened at $21.94 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. CAI International has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

In other CAI International news, Director Andrew Ogawa sold 1,225,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $27,947,131.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,999.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Garcia acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,138.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $542,500. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the first quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 10.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

