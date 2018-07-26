Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Boeing Co (BA)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $7,651,000. Element Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 164,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $54,033,000 after acquiring an additional 76,132 shares during the period. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $15,972,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $5,251,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing opened at $355.92 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $223.02 and a 12-month high of $374.48. The stock has a market cap of $205.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.02 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 3,774.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 14.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Vetr downgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $368.72 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, April 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $388.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.07.

In other Boeing news, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $3,097,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,593,656.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory L. Hyslop sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total transaction of $762,545.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,290,284.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,094 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

