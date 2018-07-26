C-Bit (XCT) Market Capitalization Hits $141,368.00

C-Bit (CURRENCY:XCT) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, C-Bit has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One C-Bit coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. C-Bit has a total market capitalization of $141,368.00 and $163.00 worth of C-Bit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00028159 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00061941 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 86.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00076949 BTC.

C-Bit Profile

C-Bit (CRYPTO:XCT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2017. C-Bit’s total supply is 157,625,875 coins. C-Bit’s official Twitter account is @xctcbits . The official website for C-Bit is c-bit.me

C-Bit Coin Trading

C-Bit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as C-Bit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade C-Bit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase C-Bit using one of the exchanges listed above.

