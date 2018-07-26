Byline Bancorp (BY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) is scheduled to be announcing its Q2 2018 earnings results on Friday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. On average, analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $22.44 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $678.30 million and a PE ratio of 43.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

