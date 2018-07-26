Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at GBX 1,896 ($25.10) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,558.14. Burford Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 11.41 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,459.40 ($19.32).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Burford Capital from GBX 1,300 ($17.21) to GBX 1,747 ($23.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,593.60 ($21.09).

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

