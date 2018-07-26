Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.09

News stories about Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Builders FirstSource earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.481404093521 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.79.

Shares of BLDR opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 2.02. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $23.28.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 0.81%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brett N. Milgrim sold 34,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $683,580.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,386.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $1,010,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

