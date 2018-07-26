Buckingham Research Lowers Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Price Target to $165.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Buckingham Research from $179.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.15% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.36.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded down $16.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.00. 12,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,016. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $111.54 and a 52-week high of $181.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.14.
In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Scott Sheldon sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.67, for a total value of $725,221.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,448.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 759,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,105,000 after acquiring an additional 105,554 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,364,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 675,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,558,000 after acquiring an additional 38,911 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 352,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,873,000 after acquiring an additional 24,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.
