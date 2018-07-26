Buckingham Research Lowers Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Price Target to $165.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Buckingham Research from $179.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded down $16.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.00. 12,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,016. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $111.54 and a 52-week high of $181.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.14.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $436.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.69 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Scott Sheldon sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.67, for a total value of $725,221.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,448.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 759,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,105,000 after acquiring an additional 105,554 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,364,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 675,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,558,000 after acquiring an additional 38,911 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 352,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,873,000 after acquiring an additional 24,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

