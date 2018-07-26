BTIM Corp. Takes $39.40 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

BTIM Corp. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 569,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,000. BTIM Corp. owned 0.09% of Emerson Electric as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 22.2% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 23,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.3% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Shares of Emerson Electric opened at $70.20 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $74.45.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $1,726,902.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,691,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

