BTIM Corp. Has $52.46 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (COP)

BTIM Corp. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 753,540 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,913 shares during the quarter. BTIM Corp. owned 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $52,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.9% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.1% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.6% during the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $71.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 119.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $42.26 and a 12 month high of $72.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The energy producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

In other news, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $35,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,981. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $439,865.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 284,052 shares of company stock worth $19,491,534. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

