BTIM Corp. Acquires Shares of 300,007 CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,247,000. BTIM Corp. owned 0.87% of CoreSite Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 10.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 6.3% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 15.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 23,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COR. TheStreet upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.36.

Shares of CoreSite Realty opened at $113.02 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $89.76 and a 12-month high of $120.85.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.43 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $64,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,939.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $104,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,355.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,350 shares of company stock worth $1,832,860. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,250 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

