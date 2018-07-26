BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock (BT.A) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock (LON:BT.A) in a report published on Wednesday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.63) to GBX 280 ($3.71) in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 215 ($2.85) target price on BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.11) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 235 ($3.11) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 288.61 ($3.82).

Get BT Group - CLASS A Common Stock alerts:

BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02), hitting GBX 222.50 ($2.95), during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,223,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,890,000. BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of GBX 224.20 ($2.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 337.05 ($4.46).

In related news, insider Simon Lowth purchased 139,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £297,654.72 ($393,983.75). Also, insider Isabel Hudson purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £9,810 ($12,984.78). Insiders acquired 148,944 shares of company stock valued at $31,710,420 over the last three months.

BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock Company Profile

BT Group plc is a communications services company. The Company is engaged in selling fixed-voice services, broadband, mobile and television products and services, as well as managed networked information technology (IT) solutions and cyber security protection. Its segments include Consumer, which provides fixed-voice, broadband, TV and mobile services; EE, which is a mobile network operator in the United Kingdom and provides mobile and fixed communications services to consumers; Business and Public Sector, which provides communications and IT services to businesses and the public sector in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland (RoI) ;Global Services, which provides managed networked IT services to corporate customers; Wholesale and Ventures, which provides fixed and mobile services to communications providers (CPs); and Openreach, which provides copper and fiber connections between its exchanges and homes and businesses.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.