BSB Bancorp Inc (BLMT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BLMT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.08% of BSB Bancorp worth $12,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLMT. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BSB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BSB Bancorp by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of BSB Bancorp by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BSB Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded BSB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th.

Shares of BLMT opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $344.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. BSB Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

BSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter. BSB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 20.47%.

In other news, insider Christopher Y. Downs sold 4,000 shares of BSB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $130,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $241,670. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

About BSB Bancorp

BSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Belmont Savings Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to small businesses, municipalities, nonprofit organizations, and other customers in the United States. Its deposit products include relationship checking accounts for consumers and businesses, passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, interest on lawyer trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and regular checking accounts.

