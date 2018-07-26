Brunswick (BC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 3.26%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Brunswick updated its FY18 guidance to $4.55-4.65 EPS.

Brunswick traded down $3.85, reaching $62.00, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 98,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.83. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

In other Brunswick news, Chairman Mark D. Schwabero sold 15,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $1,027,735.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,748,564.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William Metzger sold 13,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $912,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 1,186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Brunswick from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Brunswick from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Brunswick from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

