Brooks Macdonald Group’s (BRK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BRK. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.49) price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Peel Hunt raised Brooks Macdonald Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.46) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,166.50 ($28.68).

Shares of LON:BRK opened at GBX 1,790 ($23.69) on Thursday. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,810 ($23.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,582 ($34.18).

In other news, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,950 ($25.81), for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,810.72).

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Investment Management, Financial Planning, Funds and Property Management, and International.

