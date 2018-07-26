Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) Receives $9.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 13th.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth about $101,320,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,478,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,148,000 after buying an additional 1,112,804 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,741,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,306,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after buying an additional 1,301,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after buying an additional 17,455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living traded up $0.15, hitting $9.38, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The company had a trading volume of 1,411,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.76. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. Brookdale Senior Living’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers, Assisted Living, CCRCs ? Rental, Brookdale Ancillary Services, and Management Services. The Retirement Centers segment owns or leases communities comprising independent living and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

See Also: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.