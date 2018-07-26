Brokers Issue Forecasts for HealthStream, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for HealthStream in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 25th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of HealthStream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

HealthStream stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $880.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.22, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.74. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $30.89.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $389,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,414.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Sousa sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $401,565.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,994.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,171 shares of company stock worth $1,279,902 in the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HealthStream in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in HealthStream Workforce Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions segments. The company offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

