Brokerages Set Upland Software Inc (UPLD) PT at $36.80

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Upland Software from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Upland Software from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th.

In related news, Director David May sold 35,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $1,233,089.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,745.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $232,407.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,930,682.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,665 shares of company stock valued at $5,595,607 in the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 22.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Avalon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth about $1,117,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 17.9% during the first quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 41,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

UPLD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $748.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $37.35.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $31.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

