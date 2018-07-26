Brokerages Expect Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $841.03 Million

Brokerages expect Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) to post $841.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tailored Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $842.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $840.00 million. Tailored Brands posted sales of $850.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tailored Brands will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.38 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tailored Brands.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.05 million. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 488.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TLRD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In other Tailored Brands news, Director Dinesh S. Lathi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $81,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,757 shares in the company, valued at $535,217.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 595,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 20.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Tailored Brands traded down $0.05, hitting $21.76, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 62,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,848. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.97. Tailored Brands has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $35.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

