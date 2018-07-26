Brokerages Expect Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) will report $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Realogy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Realogy posted sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Realogy will report full year sales of $6.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.53 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Realogy.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). Realogy had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Realogy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $22.52 on Thursday. Realogy has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realogy by 88,695.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 145,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 145,461 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Realogy during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Realogy during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Realogy during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realogy during the first quarter valued at $299,000.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

