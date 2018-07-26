Brokerages Expect MCBC Holdings Inc (MCFT) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MCBC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MCBC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.52. MCBC reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MCBC will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MCBC.

Get MCBC alerts:

MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. MCBC had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 130.22%. The firm had revenue of $93.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCFT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MCBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MCBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of MCBC in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

MCFT opened at $25.57 on Monday. MCBC has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $489.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23.

In other MCBC news, insider Terry D. Mcnew sold 5,000 shares of MCBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Oxley sold 4,000 shares of MCBC stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $119,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MCBC by 308.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MCBC by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MCBC by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 50,256 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of MCBC by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 176,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MCBC by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 224,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 91,005 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCBC Company Profile

MCBC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational sport boats in North America and internationally. The company offers recreational performance sport boats, which are primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MCBC (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MCBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.