Brokerages Expect Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Plains Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. Green Plains Partners posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Green Plains Partners.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.07). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 89.44% and a net margin of 54.20%. The company had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPP shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Plains Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP opened at $16.40 on Monday. Green Plains Partners has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $517.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPP. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 286,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 230,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 30,354 shares during the last quarter. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 39 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 61 acres of land.

