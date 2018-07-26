Brokerages Expect Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) to post sales of $2.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Alliance Data Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems reported sales of $1.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will report full year sales of $8.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $8.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.83 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $9.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alliance Data Systems.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 59.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.88.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 125,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $201.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,158,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, acquired 202,600 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $201.80 per share, with a total value of $40,884,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 330,246 shares of company stock valued at $66,585,860. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,153,000 after purchasing an additional 55,274 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 974,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,477,000 after purchasing an additional 468,310 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,465,000 after purchasing an additional 633,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 768,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,126,000 after purchasing an additional 192,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 403,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems opened at $236.20 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 23.57 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $192.02 and a 1 year high of $278.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

