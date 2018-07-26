Brokerages Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) to Announce $1.88 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) will report earnings per share of $1.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings per share of $2.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $7.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $7.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.65.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $117.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $129.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 11.96%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess sold 8,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $995,791.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,033.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tony W. Collins sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $155,250.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 59,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

