Brokerages Anticipate Polar Power Inc (POLA) to Announce ($0.01) EPS

Shares of Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $6.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Polar Power an industry rank of 60 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Polar Power alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polar Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Polar Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Polar Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Polar Power worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power traded down $0.24, reaching $6.13, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 5,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790. The company has a market cap of $64.82 million, a P/E ratio of -76.63 and a beta of -0.86. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. research analysts anticipate that Polar Power will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polar Power (POLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.