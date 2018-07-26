Brokerages Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $996.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $4.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.81 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.23 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Barclays set a $232.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup set a $262.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.38.

Martin Marietta Materials opened at $222.95 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $189.26 and a 12-month high of $241.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Quillen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.66, for a total transaction of $1,788,257.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 146,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,256,128.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,633 shares of company stock worth $4,682,373 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 82,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

