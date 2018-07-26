Brokerages Anticipate HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (HTGM) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.17). HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 338.96% and a negative net margin of 105.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HTGM shares. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $684,000. 39.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HTGM opened at $3.09 on Monday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.59.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets.

