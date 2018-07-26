Brokerages Anticipate Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) will announce sales of $2.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.75 billion and the highest is $2.98 billion. Expedia Group posted sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $11.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $11.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.67 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $12.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The online travel company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.02.

Shares of Expedia Group opened at $127.56 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Expedia Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $208,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $225,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

