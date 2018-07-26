Brokerages Anticipate ePlus Inc. (PLUS) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. ePlus reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). ePlus had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $330.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLUS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ePlus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $341,010.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,153.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,648 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,873 shares of company stock worth $4,677,588 over the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $100.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ePlus has a 1 year low of $67.65 and a 1 year high of $102.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.28.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

