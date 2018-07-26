Brokerages Anticipate DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.57 Million

Analysts expect DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) to report $36.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.50 million. DHT reported sales of $59.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $190.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.27 million to $209.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $287.31 million per share, with estimates ranging from $259.16 million to $327.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DHT from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of DHT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

DHT stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. DHT has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $636.03 million, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in DHT by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 58,141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DHT by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 531,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DHT by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after buying an additional 174,219 shares in the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

